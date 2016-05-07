About this product
Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica
Average Test: 15-27% THC
Time to Flower: (8-9 weeks)
Average Yield: High
Growing Notes: Despite some sativa characteristics, it has the true look of an indica. It stands up well to weather conditions, making it a prime candidate for outdoor growth. It has a sturdy composition with a resilient stalk and thickly curled leaves. Snowland is unaffected by mold and mildew.
Flower Notes: super frosty appearance due to a thick coating of tiny crystal bright vibrant white trichomes. Underneath the crystals, dark amber hairs and minty patches can be detected along with dark curly leaves.
Flavor Profile: Fruit, Diesel, Sandalwood, tropical, spicy, lemon
Medical Effects: Euphoria, relaxation, uplifting. Aids with muscle spasms, appetite loss, nausea, depression, and insomnia
Breeder: DNA Genetics
About this strain
SnowLAnd, also known as "Snowland," is a limited edition release from DNA Genetics. SnowLAnd is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential. Snowland was created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.
SnowLAnd effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
*Take $49 off your first order with exclusive code "Leafly22"!*
SunClone was created to provide a marketplace for a variety of vetted, quality Cannabis genetics that can be ordered online and shipped directly to medical and home growers who want consistent results and proven data.
We've been playing in the recreational market for many years and quickly recognized the need for quality plants and strains for growers of all kinds. Whether you are just starting your first home garden, or have decades of experience, we are your trusted resource in cannabis. There are so many ways to grow cannabis, so we propagate a wide range of strains suitable for every type of growing setup. We pride ourselves on having desirable genetic varieties, and we are continuously pheno-hunting to provide a constantly evolving collection of offerings and strain cultivars. We've accumulated hundreds of amazing strains over the last decade with the goal to provide an extensive library of genetics to all passionate growers.