Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
