Commerce City Kush is another stellar strain by Rare Dankness Seeds. By blending Chemdawg #4 with Rare Dankness #1, they’ve managed to produce a bud that’s super potent and super pungent. We’d advise that even experienced smokers approach this gal with caution. Her THC may not be sky high with an average of 15%, but the effects you experience tell a different story. Buds of Commerce City Kush are fluffy and round, with an olive green base that’s highlighted with orange pistils and bright amber trichomes. Herbs and spices fill the room as you smoke, and upon exhaling, a sharp note of diesel will likely leave you coughing. If you’re sensitive to harsh bud, this one might not be for you. 1g preroll in glass tube

