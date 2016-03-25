About this strain
A cross of Durban Poison and LA Confidential, Hemlock is a hybrid strain that smells of sweet grapefruit with a hint of ammonia. Found mostly in Colorado, Hemlock averages about 21% THC and features a short, stocky, easy-to-grow structure with good yields and high resin production. This hybrid gives users a relaxed feeling of well-being, and is potentially good for treating migraines, anxiety, and PTSD.
Hemlock effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona