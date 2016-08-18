About this product
3.5g
THCA 26.5%
Total Terpenes 1.4%
About this strain
Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.
Sunshine #4 effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
