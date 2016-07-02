Hawaiian Haze Pre Rolls
About this product
Sunset Lake slow cures all of its pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.
Aroma:
Hawaiian Haze smells much like its name suggests: tropical! Like a medley of tropical citrus, and funny enough faintly peach-like.
Hawaiian Haze’s top terpenes:
Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.14%)
alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.33%)
beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.16%)
Total Terpene: 2.0 wt%
Cannabinoids:
Total CBD - 17.89% | Δ9-THC - 0.07% | Total THC - 0.72% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1
Genetics:
DC Haze “CC” x Early Resin Berry (ERB) - Oregon CBD Seeds
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
