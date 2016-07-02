Hawaiian Haze Pre Rolls are Sativa-dominant and will impress you with their fruity nose and tropical taste. Hawaiian Haze Pre Rolls are great for folks new to smokable hemp. It’s hard to over-indulge and send yourself to the couch. Though at a very respectable 17.89% total CBD, anything is possible.



Sunset Lake slow cures all of its pre-roll mix to ensure quality and smokability. We test all products with neutral, third-party laboratories. We do not use any pesticides on any of our flower.



Aroma:



Hawaiian Haze smells much like its name suggests: tropical! Like a medley of tropical citrus, and funny enough faintly peach-like.



Hawaiian Haze’s top terpenes:



Myrcene – Found in mango and hops, myrcene has long been used in some cultures as a sedative and muscle relaxant. Myrcene is also responsible for beer’s peppery and balsam aroma. (1.14%)



alpha-Pinene – Especially aromatic, pinene is a terpene that smells a lot like pine trees. It can be found in a few of our favorites— pine needles, rosemary, basil, and orange peels. (0.33%)



beta-Caryophyllene – Commonly found in cloves, hops, and rosemary, beta-caryophyllene has the distinctive spiciness of black pepper. (0.16%)



Total Terpene: 2.0 wt%



Cannabinoids:



Total CBD - 17.89% | Δ9-THC - 0.07% | Total THC - 0.72% | CBD:THC Ratio 25:1



Genetics:



DC Haze “CC” x Early Resin Berry (ERB) - Oregon CBD Seeds