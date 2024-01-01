We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Surterra Wellness
Feeling truly well is a gift
6
Edibles
Concentrates
Topicals
Vaping
THC lotions, creams, & patches
10 products
Transdermal Patches
1:4 Zen Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Surterra Wellness
THC 4%
CBD 16%
Transdermal Patches
1:9 Relief Transdermal Patches 7-pack
by Surterra Wellness
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Transdermal Patches
1:1 Soothe Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Surterra Wellness
THC 10%
CBD 10%
Transdermal Patches
5:1 Serene Transdermal Patch
by Surterra Wellness
THC 3%
CBD 17%
Transdermal Patches
1:9 Relief Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Surterra Wellness
THC 18%
CBD 2%
Transdermal Patches
1:4 Zen Transdermal Patches 140mg 7-pack
by Surterra Wellness
THC 122%
CBD 28%
Transdermal Patches
5:1 Serene Transdermal Patches 140mg 7-pack
by Surterra Wellness
THC 23%
CBD 117%
Transdermal Patches
12.5:1 Calm Transdermal Patches 7-pack
by Surterra Wellness
THC 2%
CBD 18%
Lotions
12.5:1 Calm Topical Lotion 50mL
by Surterra Wellness
THC 26%
CBD 334%
Transdermal Patches
12.5:1 Calm Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Surterra Wellness
THC 1.5%
CBD 18.5%
Home
Brands
Surterra Wellness
Catalog
Topicals