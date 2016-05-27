About this strain
Critters Cookies blends the power of Cookies’ parentage with the energy driven hybrid White Fire Alien OG to offer an aroma of distinct lemon funk with a sweet cakiness that lingers in the air. The strain is a balanced 60/40 sativa-leaning cross that is equal parts energizing and relaxing, and is naturally suited for physical discomfort and pain.
Critters Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
