Sweet As! Cannabis Co.

Shark Shock CBD

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Very fruity with hints of onion/garlic fragrances. Shark Shock crossed with a CBD rich variety to make a unique CBD plant for the indica lovers. Great calming effect, perfect for relaxing and recuperating!

192 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
