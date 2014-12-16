About this product
Genetics: Original Landrace Strain
Effects: An energetic and focused experience (Focused, Uplifted)
Flavors: Subtle piney notes with a strong lemony aroma (Citrus, Pine, Sweet)
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
There are many ways to feed cannabis, but we take pride in using only organic inputs rather than salts, chemicals, or anything that is synthetically produced. Not only is this better for our environment, but it also boosts natural terpene content.
The most overlooked, yet essential part of the entire seed-to-sale process resides in the cure. Maintaining the proper moisture content and temperature in addition to the length of cure is crucial to obtain a smooth and flavorful smoke.