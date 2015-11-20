Sweetwater Farms
Primus - Pre-Rolled Joints 1g (2-pack)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
80% Indica -- Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene & Humulene
Genetics: 303 Kush & Arcata Trainwreck
Effects: Strong calming effects with a euphoric vibe (Happy, Relaxed)
Flavors: Pungent aromas of cheese and ripe fruit (Earth, Cheese, Fruit)
Suggested Activity: Movie Night
Primus effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
