Cannalope Kush, also known as "Cantaloupe Kush" and "Canalope," is a hybrid marijuana strain from DNA Genetics. Cannalope Kush mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This fruity strain delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannalope Kush to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue.
Cannalope Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
