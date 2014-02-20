Taste Budz
Lemon Larry OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Also called Lemon Larry, this indica is a cross (OG Kush and SFV OG). Larry OG produces a potent yet laidback body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy and easy-going. This phenotype is great for relaxation, pain (inflammation), immune support, decongestion, and insomnia. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very sweet and piney aroma and with this phenotype a distinguished citrus-like lemon aroma comes through.
THC: 19%
Genetics: Larry OG x SFV OG
Terpenes: (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 1.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.2 α-Pinene, 0.6 trans-Ocimene, 0.6 Linalool, and 0.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene
Larry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
561 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
