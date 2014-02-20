About this product

Also called Lemon Larry, this indica is a cross (OG Kush and SFV OG). Larry OG produces a potent yet laidback body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy and easy-going. This phenotype is great for relaxation, pain (inflammation), immune support, decongestion, and insomnia. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very sweet and piney aroma and with this phenotype a distinguished citrus-like lemon aroma comes through.

THC: 19%

Genetics: Larry OG x SFV OG

Terpenes: (Descending)(>0.5mg/g): 1.7 ϐ-Myrcene, 1.2 α-Pinene, 0.6 trans-Ocimene, 0.6 Linalool, and 0.5 ϐ-Caryophyllene