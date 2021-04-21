About this strain
A play on The Grateful Dead’s Terrapin Station, Terpwin Station by Ethos Genetics crosses Original Glue with Mandarin Sunset. The strain offers a lot of variability in terpenes, from sour and citrus to chemy and earthy. Most phenotypes blanket consumers with the heavy high that we’ve come to expect from Original Glue crosses.
Terpwin Station effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
45% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
27% of people say it helps with nausea
