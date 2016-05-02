About this product
DEEP PURPLE
(Back Cross of Purple Urkle x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 15/85 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood
Preview:
Deep Purple is a back cross that is great for small areas such as cabinets or closets with low ceilings. This short and thick grapey kush plant has tight internodal spacing. A nice purple coloring is frequently found with this strain.
Strain Description: Indica Dominant Back Cross (BX)
This strain was created to lock down more of the Urkle dominant traits and bring out more of the musty grape taste that Urkle is famous for. The strain produces a wide range of female plants and not all of them will exhibit colors. The ones that due however are highly sought after and people consider their Purple Grape females among their best Indica strains. Deep Purple is not a huge producer or a fast growing plant but it makes up for it in taste and high quality.
Phenotypes: Look for the short Indica dominant females with a purple tinge
Height: Short and stocky, slow to grow upwards
Yield: Medium indoors Heavy Outdoors
Indoor / Outdoor: Does well in both.
Best way to grow: Long veg and remove some shade leaves to allow light under
Harvest; 50 to 60 days
Sativa / Indica 15/85
Hybrid:Purple Urkle x Querkle
High Type: Calming and relaxing and very fun to smoke
Taste / Aroma: Grape Snow Cones / Hash
Deep Purple from Subcool's The Dank was bred to include the best traits from Purple Urkle and Querkle and to bring out more of that incredible grape taste. With a strong high, Deep Purple is calming and relaxing.
Deep Purple effects
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.