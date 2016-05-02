DEEP PURPLE

(Back Cross of Purple Urkle x Querkle)

• Sativa/Indica 15/85 • Harvest Window 65-70 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood



Preview:

Deep Purple is a back cross that is great for small areas such as cabinets or closets with low ceilings. This short and thick grapey kush plant has tight internodal spacing. A nice purple coloring is frequently found with this strain.



Strain Description: Indica Dominant Back Cross (BX)



This strain was created to lock down more of the Urkle dominant traits and bring out more of the musty grape taste that Urkle is famous for. The strain produces a wide range of female plants and not all of them will exhibit colors. The ones that due however are highly sought after and people consider their Purple Grape females among their best Indica strains. Deep Purple is not a huge producer or a fast growing plant but it makes up for it in taste and high quality.



Phenotypes: Look for the short Indica dominant females with a purple tinge



Height: Short and stocky, slow to grow upwards



Yield: Medium indoors Heavy Outdoors



Indoor / Outdoor: Does well in both.



Best way to grow: Long veg and remove some shade leaves to allow light under



Harvest; 50 to 60 days



Sativa / Indica 15/85



Hybrid:Purple Urkle x Querkle



High Type: Calming and relaxing and very fun to smoke



Taste / Aroma: Grape Snow Cones / Hash