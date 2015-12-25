Loading…
Logo for the brand Subcool's The Dank

Subcool's The Dank

Killer Grape (Killer Queen x Querkle)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

KILLER GRAPE
(Killer Queen x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-65 Days
• Heavy Producer • Extremely Potent, Relaxing, & Pain Relieving

Preview:
Large fat and juicy Indica/sativa flowers covered in resins with strong grape and hashy/fruity aromatic flowers will surely wet your appetite and the very strong head and body stone will have you crawling on the floor wondering what just hit you. Prepare yourself to be devastated.

Strain Description:
Created to toss some Purple into Killer Queen one of my favorite strains from the old days. We took Vic High’s clone only Killer Queen and combined it with Querkle to make an amazing new hybrid that keeps the Killer Queen’s stony effects while adding tighter node spacing , more flavor and some purple colors to the already breath taking beauty of the Killer Queen. Large fat and juicy Indica/sativa flowers covered in resins with strong grape and hashy/fruity aromatic flowers will surely wet your appetite and very strong head and body stone that will have you crawling on the floor wondering what just hit you. Prepare yourself to be devastated. Packing a punch but with a grape candy like flavor this strain hides on the menu as an unspoken and under grown hero.

Phenotypes: Querkle dominant chunky fat clusters and Killer Queen spear shaped and both expressing purple colors.

Height: Medium stretch grows laterally.

Yield: Large yields with lots of resin and huge yields

Indoor / Outdoor

Best way to grow: Top 2-3 times to form multiple branches/ Scog Nets

Harvest: 56-65 days

Sativa / Indica: 50/50

Hybrid: Killer Queen X Querkle

High Type: Very fast and hard hitting leaving your face and head reeling and body to numb to move

Taste/ Aroma: Grapes, Sour grapes, fruity, Spicy and Hashy, earthy

Killer Grape effects

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
