Blackberry Cream
Blackberry Cream, also known as "Blackberry Creme," is an indica marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix. Blackberry cream combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.
Blackberry Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
