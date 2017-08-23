Loading…
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

DISPOSABLE PENS - BLUEBERRY OG (1 GRAM)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Premium Disposable vape filled with solventless clear oil. Terps introduced for flavor.

Blueberry Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!