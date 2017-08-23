THClear
DISPOSABLE PENS - BLUEBERRY OG (1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Premium Disposable vape filled with solventless clear oil. Terps introduced for flavor.
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
