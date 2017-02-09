Loading…
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

DISPOSABLE PENS - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) (1 GRAM)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Premium Disposable vape filled with solventless clear oil. Terps introduced for flavor.

Silverback Gorilla effects

Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
