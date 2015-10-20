THClear
HONEY POT - BLUEBERRY DIESEL (1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Blueberry Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
260 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
