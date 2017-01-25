THClear
HONEY POT - GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (1 GRAM)
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
