HONEY POT - J-1 (1 GRAM)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
J1 effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
