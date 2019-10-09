Loading…
HIGHSMEN

CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

HybridTHC 17%CBD

CASHBERRY | chocolate hashberry x purple caper | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

Chocolate Hashberry effects

96 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
