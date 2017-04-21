Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

JACK BURTON | fortune cookies x thai cookies

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

About this product

JACK BURTON | fortune cookies x thai cookies

Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

Jack Burton effects

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
100% of people report feeling dizzy
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
100% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!