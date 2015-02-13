ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 138 reviews

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

Relaxed 71%
Happy 70%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 47%
Creative 43%
Depression 32%
Stress 31%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Fortune Cookies
Strain child
Jack Burton
child

