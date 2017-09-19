Loading…
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

SOUR COOKIES | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x sour diesel

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

SOUR COOKIES | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x sour diesel
Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/hybrid/sour-cookies

Sour Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!