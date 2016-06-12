Loading…
Logo for the brand HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN

SUPERMAN OG | tahoe og x bubba kush

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/indica/superman-og

Superman OG effects

Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!