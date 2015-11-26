About this product
The All-in-one vape is a discreet, pocket-sized version of The Clear Elite cartridge that comes fully equipped for easy consumption. This vape contains 350mg of our ultra-premium distillate with all-natural plant derived terpenes. Strawberry mimics the ripe, deep red strawberry in the bunch, macerated and soaking in its own sweet nectar. This flavor delivers both a sweet inhale and a truly juicy exhale.
Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.
Coupled with a pre-charged battery and hardware, more on-the-go cannabis consumers can try out the ultra-premium, ultra-refined vaping experience that goes hand in hand with The Clear Elite.
About this strain
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Clear
The Clear is the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.