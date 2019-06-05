About this product
The Clear Reserve is a disposable vape experience curated using cannabis derived terpenes and botanicals. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene excursion, combined with the original THC distillate by The Clear.
This sativa-dominant daytime vape product is inspired by a cross between Black Dahlia x Ace of Spades. Black Cherry Soda flavor pairs a deep, floral, fruity purple strain with strong notes of citrus, pepper, and softer nods to floral aroma. It is uplifting and relaxing, with smooth soda-like flavors of sweetness and tart berry.
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
Black Cherry Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Clear
At The Clear™, it’s our mission to provide a safe, effective and enjoyable experience for all cannabis consumers by producing outstanding cannabis products across all consumption formats.
The Clear was established in 2012 by a team of scientists, who brought molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process re-invented the cannabis vape category.
Molecular distillation produces cannabis oil that is clear, potent, smooth, and safe. Starting with clean, tasteless, odorless distillate allows us to formulate a variety of cannabis products featuring truly unforgettable botanically derived award-winning flavors.
Today, more than a decade later, our brand symbolizes innovation, integrity, science, consistency, effectiveness, and enjoyment. Our growing portfolio of cannabis products offers formats for each of our consumers and our proprietary manufacturing processes ensure quality and consistency across all our product lines.
