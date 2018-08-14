The CO2 Company
1g Full Spectrum - Cherry Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes
Jupiter CCell Cartridge
Strain specific availability
High quality material for extraction
Triple tested
Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method
Cherry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
