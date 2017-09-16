The CO2 Company
CBD Critical Mass CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 9%
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
CBD Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
