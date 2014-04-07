ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Critical Mass
Indica

Critical Mass

Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity. 

Effects

Relaxed 70%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 37%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 40%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Critical Mass
First strain child
Critical 47
child
Second strain child
Critical Kali Mist
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Tips for Growing Critical Mass Cannabis
The First Annual Barcelona Social Clubs Cannabis Cup: And the Winners Are…
The Spark: Portugal. The Man’s Kyle O’Quin on Creativity and Pairing Beethoven With Blue Dream
Tips for Growing Critical Mass Cannabis
