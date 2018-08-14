The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Cherry Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Cherry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
