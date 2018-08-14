Loading…
Logo for the brand The CO2 Company

The CO2 Company

.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Cherry Kush

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes

Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid

Mulitple flavors available

High quality material for extraction

Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method

New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges

Triple tested

*not distilate but full spectrum oil*

Cherry Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
