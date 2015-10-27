The CO2 Company
.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Strawberry Cough
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes
Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid
Mulitple flavors available
High quality material for extraction
Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method
New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges
Triple tested
*not distilate but full spectrum oil*
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,884 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
