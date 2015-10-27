Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The CO2 Company

The CO2 Company

.5g THC Full Spectrum Oil - Strawberry Cough

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabiniods and cannabis terpenes

Strain-specific avaiable in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid

Mulitple flavors available

High quality material for extraction

Case studies extracting tumeric show supercritical CO2 to be most holistic extract method

New hardware using Jupiter C-Cell cartridges

Triple tested

*not distilate but full spectrum oil*

Strawberry Cough effects

Reported by real people like you
1,884 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!