We believe that we are all connected. We are connected to the earth, to our plants, and to one another. Our whole-plant extracted products proudly reflect this connection. Each of our products is produced in small batches and crafted with attention to detail, so we can provide you with high quality natural infusions. And we never use Butane or CO2 to process our products - only organic, non-gmo ingredients. And love. The Farmaceuticals Co. was started to help our moms to heal better using plant medicine, instead of continuing to suffer the side effects of pharmacological drugs. Inspired to transform raw cannabis into our special tinctures and balms, we prioritize sourcing top shelf, clean-green certified cannabis flowers & crisp, light organic, non-gmo olive oil. Nothing less than the best for our moms. And for you! ​ Our CBD cannabis is organically grown. We infuse the finest organic, non-gmo olive-oil with CBD cannabis using our special secret recipe of a certain amount of time, a certain amount of heat, a certain ratio of plant material to oil, and a few other details that are TFC family secrets. The result? Pure, simple, healing. The way mother nature intended. We make our cannabis oil through whole-plant infusion - a unique extraction process that keeps all the powerful healing components of the cannabis plant intact. We never use harsh solvents like butane and we never use CO2 to extract the CBD. We honor the whole plant and respectfully extract its natural elixirs using age-old herbalist extraction methods. Each batch of oil is made in small batches & double lab-tested and hand-crafted for quality and consistency. We like to use the analogy of a Micro-Brewery when talking about how we make our products. We pay attention to and are excited about the details that most people don't even know are details. We suppose that makes us a Micro-Infusery. :) ​ By providing deep relief without the harmful side effects of pharmaceutical drugs, we believe we can help patients to Heal Better by putting the Farm back in Farmaceuticals.