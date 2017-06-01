The Genezen Project
Extreme Cream #4 is a hybrid cultivar which was bred by Exotic Genetix as Extreme Cream and selected by The Genezen Project. The parents are Mom: Extreme OG and Father: Cookies and Cream. It is considered a 70/30 Indica dominant hybrid. The name Extreme Cream #4 was given as it was the fourth seed planted in that batch seed selection. This particular cultivar was selected because of its relaxing effects and smooth smoke as well as the high thc content which has been lab tested in the 25-29% range. From this cultivar you can expect a smooth creamy flavor that sticks to your tongue on the inhale and a subtle semi-sweet earthy flavoring upon exhale. It produces a euphoric high that will leave you feeling happy and smiling. It has a relaxing and calming effect yet will not leave you "couch locked" and unable to perform daily tasks. This cultivar is considered good for increasing appetite, pain relief and will help with depression and anxiety. Look for it produced in flower as well as concentrates exclusively by The Genezen Project.
Extreme Cream effects
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
