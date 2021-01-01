About this product

The Green Cacao Company specializes in high end cannabis raw chocolates made almost entirely with organically grown and 'superfood' (nutrient dense) ingredients with a low glycemic index (safe for diabetics). In addition to the cannabis, the raw cacao they use has a structure that mimics cannabinoids and creates results similar to a sativa (which can trigger a significant release of seratonin, dopamine, and endorphin). Green Cacao chocolates are made with a number of nutritional super foods to make this one amazing experience even without the cannabis! The chocolates are agave, sugar, dairy, and gluten-free. Raw cacao is perishable and best stored in a refrigerator; move them to a freezer after the sell-by date. We recommend leaving out for an hour or two before eating, as they taste best at room temperature! The chocolate is made in small bars, easily breakable into six pieces. Varities include: Indica & Sativa bars with 90mg THC, CBD-rich 2:1 bars with 30mg CBD / 15mg THC , and CBD X-TRA rich 12:1 Bars contain 60mg CBD / 5mg THC.