  3. The Green Cacao Company

The Green Cacao Company

About The Green Cacao Company

The Green Cacao Company endorses a multi-faceted approach to health and self care, including: diet & nutrition, exercise & movement, contemplative practice, creative expression, time spent in nature & the well- informed use all medicines. In addition to theobroma cacao & outdoor whole plant cannabis, a range of botanical & organically grown superfoods are included in each bar. Each ingredient offers wellness benefits ~ we do not use fillers. Based on the principal that human wellbeing is dependent upon the health of our environment, NON GMO & ORGANICALLY GROWN ingredients are always first choice when sourcing. And, our packaging is made with post consumer waste & biodegradable materials, such as plant-based cellulose, not plastic. TGCC is committed to creating edibles responsibly. We develop top shelf, plant-based, nutrient-dense, healthy & delicious products. Each botanical ingredient we use offers wellness benefits ~ it’s all ‘plant medicine’.

Chocolates

Available in

United States, California