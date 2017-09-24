Introducing Jack Herer THCA Hemp Flower, a sativa-dominant premium indoor/exotic strain that boasts a rich cannabinoid profile with a total THC content of 33.27%. Known for its energizing and creative effects, Jack Herer is a classic strain that's favored by users for its uplifting properties. The strain contains significant levels of THCA at 33.02%, which is the key driver of its potency. With a terpene profile often characterized by earthy, pine, and citrus notes, this flower is ideal for those looking for a smooth experience that leaves them feeling both mentally invigorated and physically relaxed.



Jack Herer is often chosen for daytime use due to its ability to promote focus and creativity without overwhelming the senses. This premium THCA flower from The Green Nursery is cultivated with the highest standards, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. Lab-tested and free from pesticides, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants, Jack Herer is a top choice for those seeking high-quality hemp flower.

read more