About this product
There are various ways to experience the multitude of benefits cannabinoids have to offer, but one of the finest, most convenient, and quickest methods of immersing yourself in psychoactive pleasures is through a vape cartridge. Say goodbye to searching for lighters and matchsticks. Our Kayo 2G cartridge is exceptionally portable, making it the ideal choice for those constantly on the move.
What sets Kayo apart is its 2G vape cartridge, featuring a carefully curated selection of your favorite THC derivatives. From Delta 8 to HHCP, it boasts an extraordinary fusion of some of the most potent THC isomers and derivatives:
D8/THCa/HHC/THCP/Live Rosin
The real magic happens when you experiment with these blends, discovering a whole new realm of experiences in terms of flavor profiles, moods, and therapeutic benefits. Dive in and uncover the perfect match for you.
What sets Kayo apart is its 2G vape cartridge, featuring a carefully curated selection of your favorite THC derivatives. From Delta 8 to HHCP, it boasts an extraordinary fusion of some of the most potent THC isomers and derivatives:
D8/THCa/HHC/THCP/Live Rosin
The real magic happens when you experiment with these blends, discovering a whole new realm of experiences in terms of flavor profiles, moods, and therapeutic benefits. Dive in and uncover the perfect match for you.
Kayo 2G THCA Blended Vape Cartridge - Pineapple Express
The Hemp DoctorCartridges
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
There are various ways to experience the multitude of benefits cannabinoids have to offer, but one of the finest, most convenient, and quickest methods of immersing yourself in psychoactive pleasures is through a vape cartridge. Say goodbye to searching for lighters and matchsticks. Our Kayo 2G cartridge is exceptionally portable, making it the ideal choice for those constantly on the move.
What sets Kayo apart is its 2G vape cartridge, featuring a carefully curated selection of your favorite THC derivatives. From Delta 8 to HHCP, it boasts an extraordinary fusion of some of the most potent THC isomers and derivatives:
D8/THCa/HHC/THCP/Live Rosin
The real magic happens when you experiment with these blends, discovering a whole new realm of experiences in terms of flavor profiles, moods, and therapeutic benefits. Dive in and uncover the perfect match for you.
What sets Kayo apart is its 2G vape cartridge, featuring a carefully curated selection of your favorite THC derivatives. From Delta 8 to HHCP, it boasts an extraordinary fusion of some of the most potent THC isomers and derivatives:
D8/THCa/HHC/THCP/Live Rosin
The real magic happens when you experiment with these blends, discovering a whole new realm of experiences in terms of flavor profiles, moods, and therapeutic benefits. Dive in and uncover the perfect match for you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item