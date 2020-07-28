About this strain
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
Black Cherry Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!