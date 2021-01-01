The Jelly Shamans
Sacred Strawberry Jam
Sacred Strawberry Jam is a perfect blend of luscious organic strawberries, black currants, and balsamic vinegar to create a delicious strawberry taste with just a slight pop of excitement. Each jar is infused with 100 mg of 99% pure CBD isolate derived from lovingly grown and impeccably processed organic hemp. Every jar of Sacred Strawberry is blessed by loving hearts and hands to bring you health and wholeness.
