About this product

Sacred Strawberry Jam is a perfect blend of luscious organic strawberries, black currants, and balsamic vinegar to create a delicious strawberry taste with just a slight pop of excitement. Each jar is infused with 100 mg of 99% pure CBD isolate derived from lovingly grown and impeccably processed organic hemp. Every jar of Sacred Strawberry is blessed by loving hearts and hands to bring you health and wholeness.