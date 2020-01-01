 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Jelly Shamans

Your Health and Wholeness is our jam!

We integrate Mother Nature's Divine Wisdon
With the creative hands and loving hearts or our artisans and farmers
to forge perfect harmony in a jar
Pure CBD harvested and processed with loving hearts and hands
We believe that our products will guide you to greater health and wholeness

About The Jelly Shamans

The Jelly Shamans combine fresh fruits, organic whole ingredients and wild crafted hemp to forge perfect harmony in a jar. Our ingredients are locally and sustainably sourced from organic farms in the California region. Each ounce of jam, jelly, and honey is loaded with 25 mg of 99.9% pure CBD isolate that is grown, harvested, and processed with loving hands and hearts. From ancient times Shamans have worked with the spirits of nature for healing and knowledge. Shamanic practices tap the power of Mother Earth and help their tribes live in harmony with nature. The Jelly Shamans believe in the healing power of Mother Nature and the intrinsic wisdom of your body, mind, and spirit. We believe that hemp is one of nature’s most complete healing plants and provide you with a delicious and healing form to add to your diet. We believe that adding our jams and honey to your healthy lifestyle will guide you to greater health and wholeness

