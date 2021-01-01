About this product

Our Shamanic Sangria Jelly is crafted with the finest organic red wine, fragrant citrus fruits, and hints of our secret spices into a delightful jelly for celebrating with friends or in private. Each jar is infused with 100 mg of 99% pure CBD isolate derived from lovingly grown and impeccably processed organic hemp. Every jar of Shamanic Sangria Jelly is blessed by loving hearts and hands for your perfect health and wholeness.