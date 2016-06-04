About this product
Blueberry Muffin tastes as good as it looks. A cross between Razzle Berry and PPD, this indica dominant hybrid is revered for its uniform structure and purple tinted flowers. This strains dominant terpene is peppery, but don't think that doesn't mean its flavor isn't sweet like you'd expect. Many report a relaxed euphoric feeling, perfect for that cozy mood you're chasing at the end of a long day.
Blueberry Muffin's purple buds give off a flavor profile just like a fresh batch of blueberry muffins, finished off with a smooth, creamy taste perfect for a joint.
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
227 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.