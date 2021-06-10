About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds quite possibly the most awarded strain around, Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds are named after the late hemp proponent and activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes, a book helping to decriminalize cannabis. The Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds strain is well known for both its cerebral high as well as its very strong body high. The strain contains between 15%-20% THC. It produces a sweet, spicy and flowery taste on inhalation with fermented fruit and piney peppery where the flowery incense lingers on the taste buds for a few minutes on exhalation. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds causes a minor energetic effect without causing paranoia or anxiety. The energetic feeling makes the patient feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. Some of its medicinal usage includes migraine relief, antidepressant, anxiety, ADD/ADHD, hypertension, and PTSD. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds raises both physical and spiritual energy levels as it lowers anxiety levels thus helping patients that are suffering from bi-polar and attention deficit disorder. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds is a good indoor strain that requires proper ventilation and constant watering. It is a fairly easy to grow this premium strain but should still be given the right amount of attention for it to flower successfully. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds is indoor strain thus proper ventilation and constant watering is needed. Jack Herer Marijuana Seeds plant requires low maintenance yet should be addressed with the right care.