You’re high—now what? Announcing the perfect companion of puzzles and games for anyone who enjoys getting baked now and then.



Here are word searches, including Munchie-Mania (Dude, can you find nachos, Steakumms, cake icing, Doritos?). Mazes, like the Customs Quagmire—can you pilot a van made out of marijuana from Mexico to San Francisco? Fill-in-the-Pictures: Oh no! Cheech just singed off his mustache! Can you draw it back on? Plus the super-simple, super-amusing activity Trace Your Face: Tilt forward from the couch until your face rests in the empty pizza box on the coffee table. Pick up a pencil and, holding the pointy side down, trace your face. This activity is not timed.



Dr. Blaise Kushman is a doctor. He lives in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with his loving family and two Chow Chows from his wife’s first marriage.