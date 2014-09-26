About this product
The Hardcore OG strain is perfect for the hardcore OG cannabis user. It is an indica strain which smashes stress, pain, and body movement. Big Bud and DJ Short Blueberry are Hardcore’s ma and pa, and they have passed on their aromatic blueberry sweet tea terpene profile, led up by bisabolol, caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene.
About this strain
Hardcore OG, also known as "Hardcore OG Kush," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Big Bud with DJ Short Blueberry. Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of Hardcore OG's indica side sinks throughout the body - submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.
Hardcore OG effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terpene Store
The Terpene Store, one of the original flavor-houses, has been pioneering the industry and working with top brands for over six years. We have a wide variety of over 200+ terpene flavors and can custom formulate for any scale company large to small. All our products are third party tested and created in our ISO 7, Class 10,000 Clean Room. We use 100% premium food grade ingredients that DO NOT include any PG, VG, PEG, MCT or other fillers. Based in Los Angeles, we are a family-owned-and-operated business with over 20+ employees that are hard at work to serve our clientele.