Time Machine Flower 1g Hybrid GG4

by Time Machine
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

If you could travel through time and space, where would you choose to go? With GG4, you’re not just lighting up—you’re stepping into an adventure. This iconic strain, with roots in the Central Planetary region of California, brings together the legendary Gorilla Glue #4 and the mysterious Chems Sister for a ride that’s anything but ordinary. GG4’s sticky, resin-coated buds are packed with power, offering a perfect balance of mood-boosting euphoria, creative sparks, and a relaxing body high. Wherever your journey takes you, GG4 is the strain to get you there, turning every puff into an unforgettable experience.

Step into the Time Machine with our hydroponic greenhouse-grown cannabis! Cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses, our flower blends retro vibes with futuristic innovation. Using a sustainable closed-loop system that recycles water like it's 2099, we've created an eco-friendly way to deliver a timeless experience. Whether you're sparking nostalgia or making new memories, Time Machine flower is your ticket to cannabis reimagined.

About this strain

805 Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and an unknown strain. This strain is a creation of Pacific Stone, a brand known for producing affordable and quality cannabis. 805 Glue is 21-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 805 Glue effects include feeling talkative, uplifted, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose 805 Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Pacific Stone, 805 Glue features flavors like grapefruit, flowery, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 805 Glue typically ranges from $40-$60 per ounce. 805 Glue is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 805 Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Time Machine
Time Machine
Shop products
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

License(s)

  • CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item