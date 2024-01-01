About this product
Time Machine Flower 1g Hybrid GG4
805 Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and an unknown strain. This strain is a creation of Pacific Stone, a brand known for producing affordable and quality cannabis. 805 Glue is 21-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us 805 Glue effects include feeling talkative, uplifted, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose 805 Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Pacific Stone, 805 Glue features flavors like grapefruit, flowery, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The average price of 805 Glue typically ranges from $40-$60 per ounce. 805 Glue is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 805 Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.