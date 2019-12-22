Time Machine Flower 28g Pouch Hybrid Snowman



Like a cozy winter you will be wrapped in this uplifting high, ideal for sparking creativity or getting lost in deep thought over a hearty meal. This cross of Girl Scout Cookies features Diesel gas, subtle lime and wood to help enjoy times pondering winter warmth.



Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality