Time Machine Flower 28g Pouch Hybrid Snowman
Like a cozy winter you will be wrapped in this uplifting high, ideal for sparking creativity or getting lost in deep thought over a hearty meal. This cross of Girl Scout Cookies features Diesel gas, subtle lime and wood to help enjoy times pondering winter warmth.
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
About this strain
Snowman, also known as "Snowman OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Girl Scout Cookies. Snowman provides a euphoric, uplifting high that is ideal for anyone looking to spark creativity or get lost in deep thought. This strain features a gassy kush aroma that is backed up by sweet undertones of vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Growers say Snowman buds are lime green and rich in trichomes.
Snowman effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
43% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk
