Imagine firing up your own time machine and stepping into a world where every puff of G33 is like unlocking a portal to a new dimension. This slightly indica-dominant strain, born from the Gelato lineage, brings you compact, dark green and purple buds that sparkle like treasures from an alternate universe. With its sweet citrus and fruity flavors, G33 isn’t just a smoke—it’s a journey through a realm where time bends, and creativity flows effortlessly. As you savor its lavender citrus berry aroma, you’ll feel a euphoric rush paired with laser-focused energy, perfect for exploring new horizons of relaxation and peace. So, where would you like to travel next—a peaceful retreat in the distant past, or perhaps a vibrant future filled with endless possibilities? G33 is your guide, offering an otherworldly experience that’s truly ahead of its time.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

